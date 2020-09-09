BSNL Might Launch Multiple IPTV Packs Under Rs. 200 News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is likely to bring multiple packages for its users in Kerala. The packs are priced under Rs. 200 and will be available in Alleppey, Thrissur, and Ernakulam. The services are on a trial basis and will be valid until October 31, 2020. Notably, the BSNL IPTV services will provide 300 channels, where 150 Free-to-Air, while 150 pay channels.

BSNL's Multiple IPTV Packages: Details

The operator is likely to offer packs between Rs. 100 to Rs. 200, which will offer 34 to 56 channels. The base pack will offer all popular channels like Star Sports First, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Turbo, NDTV 24×7, BBC, Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now, Zoom, Movies Now, MNX, Romedy Now, Asianet, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Surya TV, Surya Movies, Surya Music, Surya Comedy, Zee Kerala, News 18 Malayalam, Kochu TV, DSport, Discovery Jeet, and Discovery Science. However, the company has not shared the network capacity fee.

BSNL To Offer IPTV Services Without STB

Furthermore, IPTV services can be access via an application on a smart television, mobile phone, and Android streaming products. In fact, there are high chances that the application can be accessed without a set-top box. Notably, these services are available in Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda, Koratty, and Annamanada districts.

Meanwhile, BSNL is planning to layoff 20,000 contract workers. This is the second time that the operator is laying off its employees. Earlier, the company has laid off 30,000 employees. In fact, BSNL CMD has issued a letter and said that the financial condition of the state-run telecom operator has been decreased due to the schemes introduced by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. Besides, the company is unable to pay salaries to its employees.

