    BSNL Expands Bharat Fibre Services; Offering Amazon Prime And Disney+ Hotstar

    By
    |

    BSNL is expanding its Bharat Fibre services in the country. The operator has added two circles on its list. Besides, the company is planning to offer 200 Mbps speed along with access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

    BSNL Expands Bharat Fibre Services

     

    This is the second time that the company has announced the Amazon Prime offer. However, the company has discontinued this plan this year. The company has expanded its services in Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu and Jamshedpur.

    BSNL Offering Bharat Fibre Services In Dharmapuri and Jamshedpur

    The company has launched four plans in Dharmapuri. The first plan is known as Superstar 300, and it will cost you Rs. 749 every month. This plan offers 50 Mbps speed until 300GB data, and the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps after the data ends. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 849, where you get 50Mbps speed and 600GB data.

    The plan is named as 600GB CUL, while Rs. 1,277 is offering 750GB data and 100 Mbps speed. Once the data end, users will get only 2 Mbps speed. Similarly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,999, and you will get 1500GB data at 200 Mbps speed. Also, BSNL is offering unlimited calling, including local and STD.

    BSNL Offering Amazon Prime And Disney+ Hotstar

    This plan is offering access to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video service for one year, which is close to Rs. 999 per year. However, there is a catch. This plan is restricted to limited locations in Dharmapuri city. This means that the company is not offering Amazon Prime services. On the other hand, the company is offering Disney+ Hotstar with only Superstar 300 and 500 plans in the country.

    For the unaware, the operator is offering its Bharat Fibre services in the selected areas such as Coimbatore, Madurai, Pollachi, Trichy, Vellore, and Tamil Nadu. The telecom operator has recently expanded its services in several cities, Erode, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Nagarcoil, Ooty, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
