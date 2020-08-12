Just In
BSNL Extends Rs. 525 Bharat Fiber BB Combo Plan Until November 7, 2020
After removing the broadband plan from its Haryana circle, BSNL has again introduced the same pack until November 7, 2020. The plan, known as Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB Rs. 525 Monthly, was initially introduced in July 2019. Notably, the plan was launched on a promotional basis, and earlier, it was valid until August 1, 2020.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited BB Combo 400GB Rs. 525 Broadband Plan: Details
The Bharat Fiber plan is offering 25 Mbps speed until 400GB data. However, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps, once the data expires. The operator has also pointed out that this plan is available on a monthly, annual, biennial, and triennial basis.
Furthermore, the BB Combo 400GB 525 Annual plan is priced at Rs. 6,300, whereas its biennial and triennial packs will cost you Rs. 12,600 and Rs 18,900 respectively. Besides, the company has announced that this pack is available for one month, three months, and four months' basis.
BSNL Launches Work From Home Vouchers
The company has recently introduced new vouchers for its customers. These new vouchers are specially designed for their customers who are working from home. The newly launched vouchers are offering 40GB and 30GB data per month. These vouchers are available at Rs. 151 and Rs. 251.
Apart from revising the broadband plan, the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched Rs. 147, and extended the validity of two plans, such as Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999. Talking about Rs. 147 pack, where it is offering 250 minutes for voice calls and 10GB high- speed data for 30 days.
Additionally, the company has extended the validity of Rs. 247 and Rs. 1,999 plan. The Rs. 247 is now providing free hello tunes, Eros Now, and Lokdhun content for 30 days, while Rs. 1,999 pack is valid for 436 days.
