BSNL Launches Bharat AirFiber Modem: Here's How To Get It

BSNL has launched a new modem rental scheme for its Bharat AirFiber customers in the country. The new scheme is available for all new and existing Bharat Air Fiber customers. The modem is called Customer Premise Equipment.

The new Bharat AirFiber modem scheme is available in all circles, where telecom operator is operating. This scheme has been launched for those who do not want to purchase the modem can buy the newly launched modem of BSNL AirFiber.

In addition, the telecom operator is providing a warranty on the modem, reports Kerala Telecom. The report also said that these newly launched services might help the company to increase its subscribers under Air Fiber services.

Monthly Plans Of Bharat AirFiber Modem

The company has introduced two rental plans of Rs. 249 and Rs. 299. The Rs. 249 covers a radical distance up to 3kms, whereas Rs. 299 provides a distance of up to 5 Kms. However, customers have to take consent from the Bharat AirFibre partners.

Check Details Of Bharat Air Fiber Services: Check Details

For the unaware, the Air Fiber service enables users to get internet connectivity. The internet has been offered on an unlicensed Wi-Fi spectrum, i.e 2.4GHz & 5GHz. These services have been designed for rural and remote areas. This Bharat Air Fiber service will offer internet in homes along with IPTV services.

These services are completely different from other internet services of the company. BSNL Bharat Fibre is wired technology and designed for services in urban areas. On the other hand, Bharat Air Fiber services are using radio waves and it is dependent on wires. It can offer speed up to 100 Mbps and can offer cover distance up to 5 Kms.

How To Avail BSNL Air Fiber Services: Here Are Details

To access the services, customers have to go to BSNL telephone exchange or the company's customer service centre. The employees of the BSNL will book the connection via the My Fiber Online Portal.https://bookmyfiber.bsnl.co.in/. On the other hand, BSNLallows their customers have registered themselves for the services. However, BSNL suggests their customers' book services via its stores.

