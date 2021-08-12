Just In
BSNL Launches Broadband Plans For Rural Areas; Offering 80 Mbps Speed
Broadband players have started focussing on rural areas as complaints of bad connectivity is common in the same locations. Similarly, state-run telecom operator BSNL has announced a new plan to resolve such an issue in rural areas of the country.
The company has launched a new plan where users will get internet, calling and IPTV services. It is worth noting that the newly launched packs are completely different from the plans in urban areas as these are based on radio-based solutions.
BSNL New Plans: Check Details
The newly launched plans in Bharat AirFibre services are providing 80 Mbps speed along with a static IP address. The company has launched two plans, which are priced at Rs. 2,995 and Rs. 6,995 respectively. These plans are known as AirFibre Ultra and AirFibre Ultra Plus.
Both newly launched plans are providing unlimited calling, 80 Mbps download speed, 5000GB, and 7,500GB of data. However, once the data end then, the speed will be reduced to 15 Mbps and 25 Mbps. The company also said that the annual service will provide you one month of free services.
BSNL AirFibre Plans: Check Details
BSNL AirFibre plans used to offer 30 Mbps to 70 Mbps speed. These plans are priced at Rs. 499 and ships 30 Mbps speed. This plan also offers 3300GB of data along with unlimited calling for one month. The AirFibre Basic Plus plan will cost you Rs. 699, where users get 40 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calling.
The other plan is known as the AirFibre Value Plan, where users will get 3300GB of data along with a 50 Mbps speed. It includes unlimited voice calling. This pack is priced at Rs. 899. Then, there is an AirFibre Premium Plan, where users will get 70 Mbps, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calls.
However, users have to pay an extra Rs. 2,000 for the static IP for the same plans, which means these plans are costlier. BSNL is very active in terms of plans in the rural segment. The company has dozens of plans in rural areas, which is why it is leading the industry.
