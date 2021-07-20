Just In
BSNL Launches New Broadband Plan: Offering 1,000GB Data For Three Months
BSNL has again come up with a new internet plan. The new promotional plan is priced at Rs. 399 and is known as Fibre Experience. This plan is exclusively designed for new Bharat Fiber users and will be available for three months, which means users will get a benefit for 90 days.
BSNL Fiber Experience Plan: Benefit Details
BSNL Fibre Experience FTTH plan will offer you a 30 Mbps download speed along with 1000GB of data usage. However, after 1,000GB of data users will get only 2 Mbps speed. This plan is available in Tamilnadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Gujarat circles, but there is a catch. As users of Rs. 399 broadband plan will automatically be shifted to Rs. 449 plan. The newly launched internet plan also offers unlimited calling to all networks without any extra charge.
BSNL Broadband Plan Details
In addition, the company offers this plan for 90 days and after the expiry of the six months, customers will be shifted to the Fibre Basic pack automatically. In fact, the customers of the company will be informed in advance about the migration. In addition, the company said that customers' consent is important at the time of the filing.
How To Get Rs. 399 Broadband Plan: Check Details
The state-run telecom operator allows its users to visit the nearest customer centre and retailers. Additionally, users are allowed to call toll-free number 1800 345 1500 to get the services, reports Kerala Telecom.
BSNL Plans For Member Of Parliaments: Details
Apart from this pack, the state-run telecom operator has launched a special plan for a member of parliaments. Under this special plan, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members will get combo offers. This plan offers 300 Mbps speed to all members who are using the BSNL Combo plan.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has managed to decrease its loss in the last quarter, which is a good sign as telecom operator is trying its best to compete with Reliance Jio prepaid and internet plans. The VRS actually helped the telco to reduce its debt and BSNL might get profitable in the coming quarters.
