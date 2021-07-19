BSNL Launches Another Service; Providing New Connection Booking Via Messages News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has become very active and start providing free offers for quite some time now. The telecom operator has recently launched several promotional offers for its broadband, landline, and prepaid users. In fact, the telecom operator is trying its best to take steps like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea due to increasing competition.

The company has introduced attractive data plans along with services to help its users in the country. Similarly, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has launched booking services for its several services. Under the same offer, users will be able to book the connection via sending messages.

How To Book BSNL Landline And Broadband Services Via Messages

The new services are known as Now BSNL on Your Doorstep, which clearly shows that this facility is for only new users. However, to access the service, users have to follow these steps.

Users who want to use the BSNL service have to send a message to the company for the services they want to subscribe to. For landline connection, users have to send LL *STD CODE message for getting the landline connection. The customers need to send messages to 54141 from their mobile number.

For broadband connection, BSNL users have to send BB *STDCODE message on the same number. However, if any user is looking for both connections, then users have to LL+BB *STDCODE message to 54141. In case, you are not using BSNL services, then you are allowed to send codes to 940005414 from any other SIM.

BSNL Online Payment Services: Check Details

Apart from that, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has started new services, where users are allowed to pay the bill online. The BSNL users are allowed to pay bills easily in advance via credit, debit cards, UPI, and another mode of the method.

It is worth noting that BSNL has launched a new offer, where users are allowed to use unlimited data at night with a special tariff voucher of Rs. 599. This pack will start on July 21st, 2021 and will be valid for 84 days. This plan ships content benefit along with Zing Music app access.

