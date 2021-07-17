BSNL Providing Unlimited Data At Night With Special Tariff Voucher Rs. 599 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced the launch of new offers with a special tariff voucher of Rs. 599. Under this new offer, the company offers unlimited data at night from July 21st, 2021. This offer has been designed for the upcoming festival Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid).

Benefits Of BSNL STV Rs. 599 Plan: Check Details

The work from a home plan of Rs. 599 offers unlimited voice calling to all networks. This pack also ships unlimited data, 40 Kbps speed after 5GB of data per day. It includes 100 messages per day to all networks, free BSNL free tunes, and a free ZING music application.

Notably, customers recharging with the same plan will get all benefits for 84 days. Additionally, users get unlimited data at night (00:00 Hrs to 05:00 Hrs). This pack offers data every night without any extra cost without any reduction in validity.

"On the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha, the competent authority has decided to introduce a new facility of free night data (from 00:00 hours to 05:00 hours) with WFH STV-599 for new as well as the existing customer of STV-599 under the GSM prepaid mobile services," BSNL said.

The above offer will be implemented on July 21st, 2021 and changes will be made following the 43rd Amendment of the Telecom Tariff Order. However, the free SMS is applicable in home and national roaming. It includes calling on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

Additionally, users are not allowed to get the voice SMS benefit to premium numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable shortcodes.

Other Benefits Of BSNL Special Tariff Voucher Rs. 599 Plan: Check Details

This voucher is designed for personal use; however, the telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited said that it has all rights to discontinue the services at any time. The telecom operator said that in case of any unauthorized telemarketing, misuse, fraudulent use, and commercial use.

The company also said that the special tariff voucher is available on C Top Up and the self-care portal of the company. Companies are allowed to use the My BSNL portal of the company to recharge their numbers. This new offer of BSNL seems really good to fulfil the data needs of the users.

