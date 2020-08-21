BSNL Offering 5GB Extra Data To Its Landline Users: Here's How To get News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced several packs during the lockdown. The company has now added another pack on its list, where it is offering 5GB high-speed data for a one-year period. However, the offer is available for its landline customers in Gujarat.

How To Get 5GB Data From BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspot

To avail, this offer users need to turn on their Wi-Fi and select the company's SSID services. Then, customers will be redirected towards the company's portal, where they have to tap on the landline option. After that, they have to write down their landline number to get the pin. Once it is done, customers need to type that pin from their mobile number and the authentication process is done.

BSNL Wi-Fi Zones In India

The internet service provider is providing 34,260 Wi-Fi hotspots in 26,859 locations in the country. On the other hand, the operator pointed out that currently, it is offering 9855 Wi-Fi hotspots in North India at 7598 locations, while its customers in the west are getting Wi-Fi in 9510 hotspots, 7482 in the southern part, and 5403 Wi-Fi hotspots at 3855 locations in the eastern region.

BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspots Plans In The Country

BSNL is offering five Wi-Fi hotspots plans in the country. The BSNL Wi-Fi plans are available at Rs. 9, Rs. 19, Rs. 39, Rs. 59, and Rs. 69. The base voucher of Rs. 9 is offering 1GB data for one day only. The other BSNL voucher of Rs. 19 will provide 3GB data for three days, while Rs. 39 voucher gets you 7GB data for seven days. Similarly, Rs. 59 is providing 15GB data for 15 days, which means 1GB data per day. On the other hand, Rs. 69 Wi-Fi voucher is offering 30GB data for one month. Notably, customers can also avail these vouchers from Paytm application.

