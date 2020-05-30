BSNL Offering Four 4 Months Free Services To Its Broadband Customers: How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

After sharing its plans of removing four plans from its list, BSNL has announced a new offer to lure more users on its platform. The largest broadband player has announced that it is now providing four months free services to its subscribers. However, this offer is available for those who are opting for 36-month packs.

BSNL Broadband Plans Availability: Details

It is worth mentioning that BSNL is offering its broadband services are available in Punjab, Kolkata, Ladakh, Nagaland, Odisha, Mizoram, Madha Pradesh, Chennai, and many more. If we talk about the pricing, then this 36 months plans are costlier than one month, 12 months, and 24 months packs.

Let's start with Punjab plans, where BSNL is offering three plans under this category, and they are priced at Rs. 10,764, Rs. 8,964 (Urban and Rural) Rs. 6,480. These plans offer unlimited calling and data. But, you have to shell out extra Rs. 165 per month for calling if you are opting for Rs. 6,480 plan, while Kolkata plans are available at Rs. 5,940, Rs. 8,964, Rs. 10, 764, Rs. 17,840, Rs. 11,715. These plans are providing free calling and data for 36 months, including four-months of free services.

In case you are planning to switch to BSNL landline broadband services, after looking at this offer. Then you have to follow these steps to get the services.

How To Apply The BSNL Landline/ WINGS Broadband Connection

Step 1: First, you need to go and check the BSNL website.

Step 2: Then, you have to give your details, such as mobile number, email id, and state.

Step 3: After that, you'll receive an OTP on your mobile number.

Step 4: Then, you have to select the services that you want to use, such as landline, broadband, FTTH, Wings. But, a connection is not available in Mumbai and Delhi.

Step 5: Then, you have to update know your customer documents, like address proof, ID card, and photos.

Step 6: Then, you have to fill the application form, and then click on the submit button. Lastly, call on the BSNL helpline number if you need any help.

