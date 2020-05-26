ENGLISH

    BSNL Launches Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Pack; Offering 250 Minutes For Calling For 600 Days

    By
    |

    Both Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently launched yearly prepaid packs, where they are offering data, calling, and message benefits. Now, it seems BSNL has also joined the wagon and launched Rs. 2,399 plan with 600 days validity.

    BSNL Launches Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Pack

     

    This plan is valid for 600 days, and it offers 250 minutes for calling every day. It also includes 100 messages. However, this plan does not offer any data benefit, which means this will only solve the calling purpose. For data benefits, you have to choose the other pack. This is quite different from private players, as Reliance Jio and Airtel are offering calling and data benefits with their annual packs. The data benefits include 2GB data and 1.5GB of 4G data every day.

    BSNL Launches Rs. 786 Prepaid Pack

    Meanwhile, the company has launched Rs. 786 prepaid pack, where it is offering 30GB data for 90 days. The plan offers talk time of the same value. The company has also shared this information on its Twitter account. This plan is already available and will be valid until June 21, 2020.

    BSNL Introduces Rs. 699 Prepaid Pack

    Apart from that, the state-run telecom operator has launched Rs. 699 prepaid pack. This pack is valid for 180 days and offers 500MB data per day along with unlimited calling. Besides, the Rs. 699 provides Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for only 60 days, reports Telecomtalk.

    It seems that the company is on launching spree as it has brought Rs. 198 plan recently. The Rs. 198 ships free ring tone and 2GB data every day. This pack is valid for 54 days, and it is available in Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UP East, UP West, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Similarly, BSNL has launched 18 combo plan, where it is offering 18GB data every day.

    bsnl
    Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
