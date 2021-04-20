BSNL Offering Google Mini And Google Nest Devices With Bharat Fibre And AirFibre Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new offer for broadband users. The new offer will offer Google Mini and Google Nest products at a discounted rate until July 14, 2021. However, this offer is available for those who are using annual plans of Bharat Fibre and AirFibre broadband packs. Under this discounted offer, BSNL annual users will get devices at a monthly rental amount of Rs. 99 and Rs. 199.

However, to access this offer broadband customers should know about all eligibility criteria. According to BSNL, customers who are using annual plans of Bharat Fibre (Fibre Basic Plus, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra,) and AirFibre plans (Fibre Basic, Fibre Basic Plus, Fibre Value, and Fibre Premium) will get this offer along with a one-month free service.

This means users are allowed to access all services for 13 months. BSNL also said that customers can subscribe to this service via the online portal after paying annual, biennial, and triennial plan fees in advance. Notably, this is a promotional offer and valid until July 14.

List Of All Plans That Ships Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub Smart Devices

Let's start with the Fibre Basic Plus plan, which is priced at Rs. 13, 409 for 12 months, whereas 24 months' plan is available at Rs. 26,179. This pack offers 200 Mbps speed, 3300GB of data, and unlimited calling to all networks. The FibreValue annual plan is priced at Rs. 9, 588. This plan ships 100 Mbps speed, 3300GB data, unlimited calling for 13 months as one-month service is free on 12 months' pack.

Then, there is the annual Fibre Premium plan, which will cost you Rs. 11, 988, where users will get 200 Mbps speed, 3300GG data, and unlimited calling. Lastly, there is a Fibre Ultra annual plan, which will cost you Rs. 17,988, which ships 300 Mbps speed, 4000GB data, and unlimited calling for 13 months.

Coming to the Air Fibre plans, where annual packs Fibre Basic, Fibre Basic Plus, Fibre Value, and Fibre Premium are priced at Rs. 5,988, Rs. 8,388, Rs. 10, 788, and Rs. 14, 388 respectively. These plans offer 30 Mbps, 40 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 70 Mbps speed respectively. Apart from that, these plans ships 3300GB of data and unlimited calling for 13 months.

Best Mobiles in India