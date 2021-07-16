BSNL Offering Google Smart Devices At Rs. 99 And Rs. 199 Per Month News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has again launched a new offer for its broadband customers. Under this offer, the company is offering Google smart devices at a discounted price. Notably, the offer is already live and will be available for 90 days, where BSNL broadband customers will get access at lesser prices.

BSNL Google Mini Offer: Check Details

This offer is specially designed for FTTH, Air Fibre, DSL Broadband, or BBoWiFi users. However, there is a catch. This offer is not available for all users as this is designed for users who are recharging for Rs. 799 and for users who are using annual broadband plans.

Under the same offer, users who are using annual broadband plans will get Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini smart devices at Rs. 199 and Rs. 99 respectively. But, for that users have to pay a one-time amount for 12 and 13 months.

Eligible Users BSNL Google Mini Smart Devices

The eligible users can get access to the device via the online portal; however, users have to choose annual, biennial, and triennial plans in advance. But, users have to pay 10.5 months, 20.5 months, and 30.5 months. This is going to be a one-time charge.

Interestingly, Google Nest Mini will cost you Rs. 4,999, but Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Bharat Fibre users can access the device at Rs. 1,287 if they subscribed to it for 13 months, which is close to Rs. 99 per month. In addition, users who want to get Google Nest Mini for 12 months, then they have to pay Rs. 1,188.

To get the Google Nest Hub, users have to Rs. 199 per month for 10.5 months, 20.5 months, and 30.5 months. For the unaware, the Google Nest Hub is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is revising and launching dozens of plans and offers to retain its users base. The company is leading the broadband segment in the country and giving a tough fight to private players like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream. The broadband plans of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited are quite competitive as it ships all benefits like private players.

