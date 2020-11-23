BSNL Offering Google Smart Speakers At Very Low Price News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has come up with a new offer, where it is providing Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub at very affordable prices. Under this new offer, Bharat Fiber users can buy these devices at Rs. 99 and Rs. 199 per month, respectively.

Besides, the company has revised its Bharat Fiber plan and now users who are opting for the 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months internet packs have to pay for 10.5 months, 20.5 months, and 30.5 months only, reports TelecomTalk. Similarly, if anyone wants to avail Google Nest Hub, then they have to pay Rs. 199 for 12 months in one time. Besides, users have to avail an annual/biennial/triennial plan of Rs. 1,999. Notably, this offer is already live on the company's website. For the unware, the Google Nest Hub is available at Rs. 9,999 and the Google Nest Mini is priced at Rs. 4,999. However, BSNL is providing these devices for Rs. 1,188 and Rs. 2,388.

This a promotional offer and valid until March 31, 2021, and to get this offer users have to visit selfcare.bsnl.co.in/tungsten/UI/facelets/udaanRegistrationPageBeforeLogin.xhtml. Then, you have to write lead details like state, district, service type, and channel of Approach. After that, you have to write your personal details like name, last name, mobile number, email ID, and landline number. Then, you have to tap on the submit button and it is done.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Above Rs. 799

The state-run operator is offering plans at Rs. 799, Rs, 999, and Rs. 1,499. The Rs. 799 is offering 3.3TB of data along with 100 Mbps speed. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where it is providing 200 Mbps speed and 3.3TB data. It also includes access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs. 1, 499 is providing 4TB data along with 300 Mbps speed and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

