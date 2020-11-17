BSNL Introduces Rs. 525 And Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Plans; Offering 400GB And 300GB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has brought two new plans for its Bharat Fiber customers. These plans were on a promotional basis in two circles, including Haryana and Odisha circle and now it will be available for all users. These packs are known as Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 and 400GB 525 plans.

BSNL Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly Plan

The Bharat Fiber BB Combo monthly plan is offering 400GB data and 25 Mbps speed in the Haryana circle. This plan is available for Rs. 525 per month. However, the speed will be decreased to 1 Mbps speed. Also, this plan is offering an unlimited calling benefit. The annual pack will cost you Rs. 6,300, while the biennial pack will cost you Rs. 16,600. In addition, the users will get free services, if they purchase annual and biennial packs.

BSNL Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 Pack

The Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 pack is offering 40 Mbps speed until 300GB data; however, it will be reduced to 2 Mbps once the given data expires. Besides, the Bharat Fiber plan of BSNL is offering unlimited calling. This pack is available at Rs. 600 per month, while the semi-annual, annual, and biennial packs are available at Rs. 3,600, 7,200, and 14,400, respectively. Similarly, the annual and biennial plans are offering complimentary services.

BSNL Discontinues Several Special Tariffs Plans

Apart from launching two plans, the state-run telecom operator BSNL has discontinued special tariff packs in the Karnataka circle. These tariffs include STV 6, STV 11, STV 23, STV 145, STV 41, and STV 84. These tariff plans are used to offer validity for two to 84 days. BSNL is used to provide unlimited on-net calls, off-net local calls, and STD calls.

