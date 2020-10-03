Just In
- 30 min ago Oppo A93 Makes An Early Debut: Is It The Rebranded F17 Pro?
-
- 1 hr ago OnePlus Buds Z Wireless Earbuds Likely To Arrive On October 14 Alongside OnePlus 8T
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Goes Official With Plastic Unibody Design
- 2 hrs ago Twitter Will Remove Tweets Wishing For Someone's Death Or Serious Harm
Don't Miss
- Movies Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Katrina Kaif Has Begun Prepping For The Superhero Films
- Finance More IPOs Ahead: 3 Companies File Draft Papers With SEBI This Week
- News Social activist Pushpa Bhave passes away
- Education CLAT Result 2020: How To Check CLAT Exam Result 2020 And Merit List
- Automobiles Audi Commences Booking For The Q2 In India: Here Are The Details
- Sports IPL 2020: Match 15: RCB vs RR: Live Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore face explosive Rajasthan Royals
- Lifestyle October 2020: List Of Indian Festivals In This Month
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Everything You Should Know About BSNL's Rise And Fall
Despite the fact that all the private telecom players are offering 4G services in the country, state-run operator BSNL is struggling to get the 4G spectrum. This means that BSNL is eight years behind in terms of offering 4G services to its customers, which is affecting its subscriber base.
On the other hand, a four-year-old telecom operator Reliance Jio is waiting for government approval to test 5G networks, while both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are joining hands with Nokia, Ericsson, and Qualcomm for the same. This clearly shows that BSNL will miss the 5G bus too. So, now the question arises here that what exactly went wrong with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and why its financial condition has been deteriorating.
BSNL Going Through Rough Times: Details
BSNL has started its operations on October 1st, 2020. It was the most profitable PSU until 2008, but it reported its first loss during the financial year 2009-2010. The downfall of the operator started in the same period due to intense competition and lack of network capacity.
In fact, telecom experts believe that Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea and rigid rules are actually affecting the BSNL financial health. "Every time a tender was floated; the tender was rejected by the government. If this was the position that you don't let the company play and when the company fails then you don't support the company and then the easiest way is to just kill the company," said SD Sinha was quoted by Financial Express Online.
This shows why BSNL is under a deep financial crisis and losing its market and subscriber base against private players. In fact, the company is sitting on Rs. 39,089 crore loss. "BSNL has informed that its total accumulated loss during the current financial year, that is, 2019-20 (up to December 31, 2019) is Rs. 39,089 crores," Minister of State for Telecommunications Sanjay Dhotre has said in a Parliament.
Additionally, there were reports that said that before announcing the revival package for the operator the government was planning to shut down the company as it is not making any profit. But last year in October the government has made several announcements to revive the sick PSU.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,970
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,710
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
9,999
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,899
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999