BSNL Offering Migration Services To Its Landline Users
After launching IPTV services, BSNL has again announced the launch of new services in the country. Under these new services, BSNL is offering migration services to its landline users. The newly launched services allow users to retain their existing numbers.
The operator said that users can migrate to Bharat Fiber's voice to Bharat broadband connections. These services (landline to Bharat Fiber) has launched to offer high data in the country. In fact, the company has announced that customers were demanding for conversions.
BSNL Landline And Bharat Fibre Services: Details
The services are available to those users who choose the next-generation network (NGN). The operator said that the deposit will be billed automatically if a customer migrates to new services. For the unaware, the NGN switch can handle all data traffic, including data, voice, and multimedia. However, customers, who are not on the NGN switch need to file an application to discontinue the services and then need to file an order for the connection.
To avail the services, users need to choose Bharat Fibre plans. These plans are available in several cities, such as Goa, Andaman & Nicobar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and many more. These plans are valid for one month, 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.
How To Avail Bharat Fibre Services
Step 1: First, you need to see the operator's website, then you have to click on the company's Fibre banner.
Step 2: After that, you have to fill the details like name, phone number, email id, landline number, and STD code. Once it is done, users have to write select circle, district, house number, and PIN code.
Step 3: Then, the company will verify your details and your services will be completed in the next days (means 48 hours).
