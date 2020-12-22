BSNL Upgrading Bharat Fiber Upgrading Packs; Offering More Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

After announcing several plans for its customer, BSNL has announced a new offer, where it is providing faster speed along with additional data. This new Bharat Fibre offer is providing 4TB of data and 200 Mbps speed across the country. Besides, the company has announced additional packs for Chennai circles. Moreover, the company has decided to offer a free premium subscription to Disney+Hotstar along with some other facilities with internet plans.

List Of All Revised Internet BSNL Plans

The first pack is known as the 100GB CUL, where it is offering 50 Mbps speed along with 100GB data at Rs. 499 per month. However, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps, earlier it used to provide 1 Mbps speed only. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 777 per month, where it is providing 300GB of data and 100 Mbps speed. The speed will be reduced to 5 Mbps, while BSNL Superstar 300 plan gets you 300GB of data at Rs. 779 per month. Similarly, the speed will be decreased to 5 Mbps. Also, this plan is providing a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Then, there is a plan of 600GB CUL broadband plan, where you get 600GB at 100 Mbps speed and will be reduced to 10 Mbps after the data ends. Notably, this pack is priced at Rs. 849 per month.

While BSNL Super Star 500 plan is offering 100 Mbps speed until 500GB of data for Rs. 949 per month. But, the speed will be decreased to 10 Mbps against 2 Mbps earlier. This pack is also offering a premium subscription to Disney + Hotstar. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,277 per month is offering 3.3TB data per month and after the data ends, the speed will be reduced to 15 Mbps.

