BSNL Launches Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan; Offering 2GB Data

BSNL has brought new prepaid plans in the country. The operator has launched a plan of Rs. 199 under its Christmas offer. This plan will be available from December 24. 2020. Besides, the telecom operator also plans to withdraw Rs. 186 prepaid plan, which is offering 2GB data. Airtel, Vi, and India's leading telecom player Reliance Jio are providing prepaid and postpaid packs for Rs. 199. We are listing out all benefits these plans are offering.

List Of Telecom Plans At Rs. 199

Let's start with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited of Rs. 199 plan, which ships 2GB data along with calling benefit for 250 minutes. The operator will bring this plan on December 24, 2020, which means the plan is specially designed for Christmas.

The Rs. 199 plan of Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering unlimited calling to all networks along with 1GB data for 24 days. In addition, this plan is providing access to all Vi Movies and TV. Similarly, Airtel plan of Rs. 199 is offering 1GB data for 24 days. It also ships 100 messages, Wynk Music, and access to Airtel Xstream. This plan also provides free hello tunes.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio is offering a postpaid plan of Rs. 199, where it is providing 25GB data, 100 messages per day, and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. The telecom operator is also offering a prepaid plan of Rs. 199, where it is providing 1.5GB data per day, free Jio to Jio calls, and 100 minutes for calling on other networks, which is quite low. After comparing all plans, it seems that private players like Airtel and Vi are more benefits than BSNL as there is no limitation on calling on these packs.

