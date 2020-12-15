BSNL Offering Free SIM Until January 1, 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revising all prepaid plans, BSNL has announced the launch of a new scheme to attract a large number of new users. The telecom operator is offering new SIM cards for free until the end of this year. This offer is available between December 17, 2020, to January 1, 2021.

However, to avail this offer users have to follow all terms and conditions. To get the free SIM card from BSNL, subscribers need to do the first recharge of Rs. 100 or more. Notably, the company will offer free SIM within 16 days after paying Rs. 100.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the operator has launched this offer as a similar offering has been launched earlier too. For the unaware, the SIM is not that costly as it is available at Rs. 20 only, which means the customers are saving only Rs. 20.

BSNL Increases FUP On Bharat Fiber Plans

Apart from this offer, the operator has brought a new offer, where it is providing increased FUP speed on the Bharat Fiber plans. "The customer of all subscriptions starting from 1.5GB BSNL CUL will also get 8Mbps high-speed internet services with daily defined FUP limit," BSNL's website said.

The state-run telecom operator is now providing 50 Mbps speed along with 100GB data with Rs. 499 pack per month. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 777, which is offering 50 Mbps speed along with 300GB data; however, the FUP speed will be decreased to 5 Mbps against 2 Mbps. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 779 per month, where the operator ships similar benefits like Rs. 777. The Rs. 849 pack is providing 600GB data along with 100 Mbps speed, which will be decreased to 10 Mbps once the data ends.

