BSNL Joins Skylo To Launch Satellite-Based IoT Devices

BSNL has announced the launch of new products in the country. The telecom operator has launched satellite-based IoT devices, which can be used by its customers, where mobile towers are not present. Notably, the company has joined hands with US-based firm Skylo to launch these services.

The state-run telecom operator said that this technology is based on the first satellite-based narrowband-IoT network. "Skylo would also help provide critical data for the logistics sector to enable effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 and will be a big contributor in service to the nation," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said.

The telecom operator highlighted that the newly launched devices will be priced at Rs. 10,000 per unit. It said that users have to carry a square-shaped device to get the internet. It allows users to connect their phones for two-way communication.

The operator said that these services are available on the Indian seas. BSNL also said that this will offer coverage to all nook and corner of India, which means that there will be no dark sport. This service will offer connectivity equally in every part of the country. The company has made this announcement at the time of the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

BSNL Will Not Survive For Two Years

BSNL, which is quite behind in terms of launching 4G services will not survive for a year without the 4G network according to the union. The union is also looking for the Prime Minister's and telecom minister's intervention in the 4G matter. In addition, the operator said that other telecom players are allowed to join hands with Nokia and Ericsson. However, BSNL has asked to go for a domestic network maker. Furthermore, the operator said that it should be allowed to upgrade the Base Transceiver Stations.

