How To Activate BSNL SIM Card After Expiry Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As per the regulations of TRAI that came into effect back in 2013, services to a prepaid mobile connection will be deactivated for those subscribers who do not maintain a balance of Rs. 20 or more and those who do not use the number for outgoing or incoming calls, SMS, data or voice or video calls for a period of 90 days.

Once a prepaid mobile number has been deactivated, it can be reactivated by the subscriber within a grace period of 15 days. Notably, the reactivation is possible by making a payment of Rs. 20. If you are a BSNL prepaid subscriber who wants to reactivate your already deactivated mobile number, then you can do it by following the steps below.

How To Reactivate Your BSNL Number

Notably, there are many ways to reactivate a disconnected or expired BSNL prepaid SIM card. For this, you need to know the reason for the disconnection of the service. If your number has been expired because you did not recharge the same within the specific time period after the expiry of validity or if your SIM card was lost and not recharged, then you deactivate it simply by following the below steps.

Firstly, you need to request reactivation via the BSNL customer care.

You need to visit the nearest BSNL store and submit your reactivation request.

Along with the request, you need to provide your photo ID and address proofs.

You will get a confirmation call and your number will be reactivated.

On the other hand, if you requested for the disconnection or it has been disconnected by the operator due to incorrect CAF, then you need to follow the steps detailed below.

You need to approach CSC incharge and submit a written request to get the same mobile number.

The executive will check the details. If your number has not been allotted to anyone else, then a request will be submitted to the IN Billing incharge via the internal portal in order to release the number.

After the necessary verification, the same mobile number will be released to you or the request can be rejected with proper comments.

Best Mobiles in India