BSNL Offering Data Rollover Facility With Three New Postpaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has become very aggressive to launch new postpaid plans in the country. The telecom operator has announced the launch of three new plans in the same segment. The new postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 199, Rs. 798, and Rs. 999. This development comes after the operator removed Rs. 99, Rs. 225, Rs. 325, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,125 postpaid packs.

Notably, the operator brought new postpaid plans to give a tough fight to other players like Reliance Jio as the latter packs start from Rs. 199 only. Apart from new postpaid plans, the company has launched a data rollover facility, family add-on connection. So, now let's talk about the newly launched packs.

BSNL Rs. 199, Rs. 798, And Rs. 999 Postpaid Packs

The first pack of Rs. 199 is offering unlimited calling on the on-net network, which means on the same brand. While on the other network the company is providing only 300 minutes, including in Delhi and Mumbai. Besides, the telecom operator is offering 25GB along with a 75GB data rollover facility. After the data ends, users have to pay Rs. 10.24 per GB. It also ships 100 free messages.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 798, where users will get 50GB data alongside 150GB data rollover. Similarly, users have to pay Rs. 10.24 for every GB of data. This pack also ships 100 messages, calling in Delhi and Mumbai. This pack is also providing two extra connections for families and unlimited calling for family members.

Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 999, which ships 75GB data and 225GB rollover services. In addition, users will get three extra connections, 75GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling to all connections. This pack also provides calling Delhi and Mumbai.

