BSNL Wi-Fi Vouchers Offering 30GB Data: How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching new plans in the postpaid segment, BSNL is expanding public Wi-Fi hotspots services in the country. Currently, public Wi-Fi hotspots have crossed the 50,000 mark across 31, 836 locations. The Wi-Fi plan of the company starts at Rs. 9.

These Wi-Fi hotspots are reportedly offering high-speed data to users and people can make payment via Paytm if they want to use this facility. Both BSNL and Paytm announced their partnership and now this partnership is offering data for 30 days along with 30GB data. However, to avail this much you should all steps.

Step 1: You need to go to the settings.

Step 2: You have to search for BSNL Wi-Fi options available.

Step 3: Then, you have to click on the connect button and enter your 10 digit number.

Step 4: Then, you have to click on the Get Pin option, then you'll get a six-pin via message.

Step 5: Once you enter that PIN, you will be connected to the company's Wi-Fi.

But still, you are unable to connect to the BSNL WiFi network then you should contact the company's customer care number. Notably, the company is offering these services in schools, colleges, university campuses, and more.

List Of BSNL Wi-Fi Plans

These Wi-Fi plans are available for Rs. 9, Rs. 19, Rs. 39, Rs. 59, and Rs. 69. The first plan is offering 1GB is valid for one day. The second plan is offering 3GB data for three days. The other plans are offering 7GB, 15GB, and 30GB data. These plans are valid for seven days, 15 days, 30 days, respectively.

These plans are very affordable, however, Airtel prepaid plan that ships Wi-Fi Data is offering 20GB without any cost. On the other hand, the state-run telecom operator is charging for these vouchers.

