China’s Baidu Working on ChatGPT-like Chatbot; May Launch in March News oi -Anu Joy

OpenAI's ChatGPT took the world by storm when it launched in November 2022. With China's propensity for creating rip-offs, it comes as no surprise that it is working on its own ChatGPT-style chatbot. According to a Reuters report, Chinese search giant Baidu will be releasing an AI chatbot service in March. The report cites "a person familiar with the matter" who says that it will be akin to ChatGPT.

Baidu Eyeing the AI Space

The report adds that the Chinese tech firm aims to first release the AI chatbot as a standalone application. The company will later incorporate it into China's dominant search engine, Baidu. It is reported that the firm will include search results generated by chatbots, and not just links. As of now, there's no official word from Baidu regarding these claims.

Despite its seemingly late entry into the AI chatbot space, Baidu is no stranger to AI technology. The Chinese firm has been working on expanding its revenue sources, eyeing diverse sectors such as quantum computing, autonomous driving, and cloud services.

Just last month, Baidu showcased three AI-generated "creators" for screenwriting, editing, illustration, and animation at its developer conference Baidu Create 2022. The company also debuted the XiRang MetaStack at the event, which it touts as the "world's first independent metaverse solution". Baidu claims that it will help brands to create their own metaverse space in 40 days flat.

Microsoft Continues to Pump in Dollars Into OpenAI

As the interest in AI continues to gain steam, Microsoft doesn't want to be left behind. Just last week, the software giant announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, continuing its partnership with the AI company. Previously, Microsoft had already invested a whopping $1 billion in OpenAI.

ChatGPT Professional in the Works

As Baidu tries to keep up with ChatGPT, there's word that OpenAI is planning to launch a paid version of the chatbot. The plan will be called "ChatGPT Professional" and will start at $42 (around ₹3,400) per month.

Users with early access to ChatGPT Professional claim that the service offers faster responses and better availability. Meanwhile, the free version is still available to all users.

