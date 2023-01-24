OpenAI Rollling out ChatGPT Professional for $42 per Month, Here’s What’s on Offer News oi -Anu Joy

ChatGPT has proven itself to be a highly disruptive new technology since it was launched on November 30, 2022. After opening the floodgates for public beta testing, the Artificial Intelligence research company OpenAI has now started rolling out a paid version of the chatbot. Some users were quick to spot a new "Professional Plan" priced at $42 (around ₹3,400) per month.

While this might seem like an exorbitant amount for someone who pays ₹2,388 per year for an annual Netflix subscription, OpenAI seems convinced that it has gotten users hooked to the point where they could be willing to pay hard cash for the disruptive technology. Thankfully, the free version is still available, so you can continue using the chatbot without paying a subscription fee.

ChatGPT Professional: Is It Worth the Subscription Fee?

Both the paid and free versions of ChatGPT can be used to write code, blog posts, cover letters, and much more. ChatGPT Professional will offer additional perks such as faster response speed, better availability during peak times, and access to new features. Sadly, there's no word on what exciting features will be offered.

Breaking 🚨



ChatGPT pro is now available for per month while the FREE version still exists!



With ChatGPT pro, you will get:

- High availability all day

- Faster response time

- Priority access to new features pic.twitter.com/CJrHiqvpvA — Shubham Saboo (@Saboo_Shubham_) January 21, 2023

How To Get ChatGPT Professional

ChatGPT Professional appears to be rolling out gradually, since only select users are currently able to view the option. To see if it has been rolled out for you, navigate to ChatGPT's sidebar and look for "Upgrade plan".

You can find this option in the sidebar “Upgrade plan”👇 pic.twitter.com/5DpPSDKIUK — Shubham Saboo (@Saboo_Shubham_) January 21, 2023

OpenAI had also included a waitlist for access to ChatGPT Professional on its Discord server earlier this month. According to the waitlist form, the paid version is primarily meant for businesses and professional use. It promises that the chatbot will be available at all times, with no blackout periods. Moreover, subscribers can expect faster responses.

Last week, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman shared that the company is working on a video model. Although Altman said that the model will be released soon, he did not divulge the exact timeline. As OpenAI makes great strides in the AI research field, Microsoft appears to be showing keen interest in the firm. It has been reported that the software giant is planning to invest a whopping $10 billion in OpenAI.

Best Mobiles in India