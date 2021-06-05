Connect Broadband Offering Free ISD Calling Minutes With Five Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Connect Broadband is not popular like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre, it is expanding its services in the country. In fact, the company has come up with a new plan, which offers a unique benefit to its customers, especially ISD calling minutes.

This is quite different from other leading companies as all offer unlimited calling, but not ISD calling benefits. The newly launched plan is called Entertainment Plans, which also comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits. On top of that, the new packs offer unlimited data without any extra cost.

It also includes access to OTT apps, such as ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Eros Now, and more. So, let's have a look at the company's new plan benefit.

Connect Broadband Plans: Details

Currently, the company offers five plans, which are priced at Rs. 799, Rs. 901, Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs 1,601 respectively. The and 10se plans offer ISD calling along with OTT benefits and 100 MBps speed.

The first plan of Rs. 799 ships 500 minutes for ISD calling to USA and Canada. However, this plan does not offer any OTT benefit. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 901, where users get content to benefit from the leading app, such as ShemarooMe, Voot Select, and Eros Now. It also includes 750 minutes for calling the USA and Canada.

The Rs. 1,001 plan provides 1,000 minutes for calling in the same countries. It includes an OTT app access to Sony Special, Voot Select, Zee5 Premium, and ShemarooMe. The plan of Rs. 1,301 ships 1,500 minutes for calling to the United States and Canada.

It also ships access to OTT apps, such as ShemarooMe, EROS Now, EPIC ON, Zee5 Premium, VOOT Select, and Gaana Plus. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,601, where the user gets 2,000 minutes calling, access to Sony Premium, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, VOOT Select, ShemarooMe, EROS Now, EPIC On, and Zee5 Premium applications.

However, there is a catch. These plans are available in only two circles, such as Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. In addition, these plans offer 3,300GB of data along with an STD voice calling connection. Notably, GST is not included in these plans.

It is worth noting that several companies are trying their best to attract users during the pandemic as internet demand has been increased and is expected to increase further in the coming months.

In fact, regional companies are expanding their services too to give a tough fight to leading players; however, providing free calling minutes to other countries is a unique offer and definitely it is going to attract users.

