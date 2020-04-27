Dish TV Join Hands With MX Player To Offer Free Content Via Android STBs News oi-Priyanka Dua

DishTV is known for its original shows, and now the company has joined hands with MX player to offer Video-on-demand content to its subscribers. Under this partnership, the DTH operator will allow its users to watch the original content including movies, videos, and shows in all languages.

Dish TV has become very active and adding a new app on its platform. This partnership will allow a user to watch content from one more app, and this will be available on the company's connected devices, such as Dish SMRT Hub and d2h stream. For the unaware, Dish TV is already offering content in several languages from its app called Watcho.

"The Partnership with MX Player makes it easy for our Android box users to access a large content library spanning over 10 languages through this in-built app," said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited.

The partnership will definitely help the company to retain its users. However, if you compare with other players then Jio TV and Airtel Xstream, then you'll find that they are offering much better benefits with their services and both have tied up with popular brands, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Hotstar.

It is worth mentioning that recently the company has introduced a lifetime warranty on its set-top box. However, this benefit is only for new customers. The operator has also shared the same via its website.

Apart from that, Dish TV has announced the launch of the Pay Later service in the country. The newly launched service has been specially designed for the lockdown. The Pay Later service is completely free and will help customers to recharge their account by giving a missed call.

The company has also extended the validity of its plans to offer non-stop connectivity at this period. Besides, the company has announced that it is now offering three channels free until May 3.

On the other hand, the company has announced that its customers who are using long terms plans can avail free services for up to six months. The free services are valid between seven to six months. But, users have to pay Rs. 3,000 initially.

