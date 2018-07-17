Donald Trump grabs the first spot in Google's Image search result for 'Idiot'

Have you ever tried searching idiot on Google Images? If no then let us tell you what Google image search will show when you type 'Idiot' in the search bar. The search giant is showing Donald Trump's image when we are searching for the idiot word on image search section.

All this started when he stood up for the USA presidential elections. Since that time until the current scenario, it seems people don't miss any chance to bully him. In a search result, it has been revealed that the first image that comes up when you search for 'Idiot' on Google will be Trump from a site called Babyspittle.

Babyspittle is a US blog website which posts exclusive content on how conservatives think and actively tries to debunk those myths.

The about for the site states,

"I hate liars.

That means I hate republicans.

I despise willful ignorance.

That means I despise lazy conservatives who vote against themselves based on fox fake news bullshit."

The site goes into other articles why Donald Trump is an idiot, and how "Conservatives have exclusive ownership of the idiot gene."

But why does is this image the first one in the search results?

This is very simple. When you type a keyword on Google images, it will show up photos with the related meta tags similar to the keywords. And here it clearly means that there are many people possibly thousands, who have uploaded images of Trump with 'Idiot' as a tag, that why Google algorithm is showing his image at the top.

Source,via