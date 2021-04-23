DoT To Ask SpaceX For An Application Before Starting Operations News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though BIF does not want Starlink to enter the country, the Government is likely to ask SpaceX Technologies to apply for all permits. The Department of Telecommunication is expected to write the company to share its plans before launching the services.

The ministry wants Starlink to fill in all applications under the telecom laws and inform that it is looking for a very small aperture terminal service or internet service provider permit."DoT has no objections to SpaceX offering the Starlink satellite internet service in India, but it must comply with the laws of the land and seek an appropriate licence and other authorizations before offering the service to Indian consumers," the Government official was quoted by ET.

According to the report, the DoT is likely to ask Starlink about its upcoming services, including the spectrum band, foreign satellite, and the speed it is planning to offer. Besides, the ministry is expected to ask the Department of Space that Starlink needs to file an application under IN-SPACe for securing land rights and using satellites for offering internet services in the country. Notably, IN-SPACe is formed under the Department of Space to get the investment in the sector.

The development comes after OneWeb, Hughes, and Amazon asked the ministry to ban Starlink to offer its pre-selling services in the country as the latter does not have any right to launch any offer without any licence. Meanwhile, SpaceX said that OneWeb is creating false rumors in the country. On the other hand, Starlink is planning to launch its services soon in India. The company is expected to offer 300 Mbps speed in rural areas via its 12,000 satellites.

"We need a few more satellite launches to achieve complete coverage & some key software upgrades. Service uptime, bandwidth & latency are improving rapidly. Probably out of beta this summer," Elon Musk, founder of Starlink said.

Space X, which is likely to give a tough fight to OneWeb and Project Kuiper launched a pre-selling offer in the country at a refundable amount. In fact, the company website claims that it will offer its internet services in 2022 via satellites.

