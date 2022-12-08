Elon Musk Converts Some Rooms at the Twitter HQ Into Bedroom For “Tired Employees” News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

Elon Musk has converted some of Twitter's office space at the San Francisco headquarters into bedrooms for employees working "hardcore" to use when they work overnight at the office. The BBC has obtained photos of the bedroom which shows a double bed, wardrobe and slippers, and cited sources stating Musk himself have been staying at the headquarters since he bought the firm.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said he is investigating the company for setting up bedrooms at the headquarters, considered a commercial space. Musk, however, has hit back saying the company is being attacked unfairly for "providing beds for tired employees."

Twitter, since the $44 billion takeover by Musk, has converted several conference rooms into makeshift bedrooms which a few Twitter employees described to be "cozy." Musk, in a deleted tweet, had said he would work and sleep at the office until the organisation is fixed.

Twitter HQ Turned into a Hotel?

According to photos obtained by the BBC, sofas at Twitter are being used as beds, while a conference room has been converted into a bedroom with an alarm clock, a picture placed over a made-up bed.

Forbes too broke the story of how conference rooms have been converted into sleeping quarters, an apparent improvement over the sleeping bag arrangement that was reportedly being used before, according to an ex-employee.

As employees came to the office on Monday, they saw rooms being converted into small sleeping quarters, according to Forbes. The bedrooms have bright orange carpeting, wooden bedside table, a queen bed, table lamp and two office armchairs.

Bizarrely, there was no announcement from Musk about the changes, leaving employees shocked. "It's not a good look. It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up," Forbes quoted a source in the report.

Stay Hardcore or Leave

Elon Musk had promised major changes to the way Twitter operated before taking over the organisation. His words have played out like a sinister prophecy. The first few days saw mass firings at the company. Musk let go of top executives, engineers working at critical divisions, and asked employees to come back to office, canceling remote work. He also laid off almost all employees at the India office, and offices in other countries.

Musk, in multiple addresses to the remaining staff, has demanded 80-hour work weeks all the while reducing the perks the employees enjoyed, including free food.

