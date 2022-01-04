Just In
Elon Musk-Owned Starlink Offers Refund Option For Pre-Orders After Directed By DoT
Starlink internet services was up for pre-orders in India since last year. If you've signed up for Starlink services, you better check your email. The Elon Musk-owned company is now offering a refund for those who had pre-ordered the internet service as part of the directorate from the Department of Telecom.
Starlink Refund For Pre-Orders
A report from Gadgets 360 has revealed the insides of the email that many customers are receiving now. According to the email, customers who had pre-ordered the Starlink can get a refund as per the directions from the Department of Telecom. The DoT has ordered to offer a refund to pre-orders until Starlink's internet service is licensed in India.
So far, it was believed Starlink was working on launching its services in the country in ten rural constituencies. What's more, the Starlink email says the timeline for receiving the license to operate in India is currently unknown. Moreover, Starlink has several issues that need to be resolved within the licensing framework to begin its operations in India.
To note, the SpaceX service had registered its business in November as Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. This would allow the internet provider to apply for licenses before providing the service to its customers. The main aim of Starlink services is to provide high-speed internet via satellites, especially in rural areas.
Will Starlink Services Be Cancelled?
The SpaceX-run Starlink internet services is one of the most ambitious missions taken by CEO Elon Musk. The company has already sent thousands of satellites to beacon back high-speed internet to the Earth, aiming to provide the service everywhere on Earth, especially the rural areas. However, Starlink has faced a roadblock in India.
The license issue in India could significantly delay the high-speed internet service in the country. Looking back, Starlink Country Director Sanjay Bhargava stated that the company hoped to apply for a commercial license on or before January 31. Starlink aimed to have 200,000 devices in India by December 2022, starting with a major rollout by April this year.
Starlink also stated it has received 5,000 pre-orders in India. But now, the pre-orders have been stopped after the new directorate by the telecom department. No one knows how long the delay will persist now.
