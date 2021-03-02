Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Service Open For Pre-Order In India: How To Pre-Book? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

SpaceX Starlink project has been steadily sending satellites to space to beam back internet service to Earth. While the service was mainly limited to the US, it's slowly moving to other countries, including India. It looks like the Starlink broadband pre-order is live now. The official Starlink website has listed the eligible areas for the service, expected to go live in 2022.

Starlink Internet Service In India

A couple of days back, the Starlink India service went live, asking people to sign up for the satellite-based broadband service. Now, the pre-order page is also live for USD 99 (around Rs. 7,300). Starlink is allowing a complete refund in case buyers change their minds. The service is expected to go live in 2022.

Elon Musk's Starlink promises to offer 50-150 Mbps internet bandwidth, with 20-40ms latency in areas with service. However, Musk notes the speed would go up to 300 Mbps, upping the competition with national service providers like Airtel and Jio. This also means users who pre-order could be eligible for the faster version once the service goes live in 2022.

How To Pre-Order Starlink In India

Much like the steps in the US, the Starlink internet service in India is going to be limited to a 'limited number' and in 'select regions' only. Here's how you can pre-order for the Starlink service in India:

Step 1: Open the Starlink website (click here), which reveals the 'Order Starlink' page.

Step 2: Here, you will need to provide an approximate area of service; your area of residence, for instance.

Step 3: If the service is available in the area, the closest location for the service will pop up. You can select that if it's accurate.

Step 4: Next, you can click on the 'Order Now' button to process the payment. Here, you will need to provide your billing address and other important details for further processing.

As noted earlier, one can always ask for a refund if you're satisfied with the service provided. To note, the internet speed of the upcoming Starlink service is going to be significantly higher than the 150 Mbps offers by companies in India, include Fibrenet providers like Act, Hathway, and others.

