Starlink Coming To India Soon: Available For Pre-Order For $99
This is probably the only internet news that you need to check out on the internet today. If you are in India, and not happy with the broadband connection, Starlink is coming to your rescue soon, as Starlink internet service will soon be available in India.
What Is Starlink?
Starlink is an internet service by Elon Musk, which uses satellites to deliver high-speed internet of up to 150Mb/s and 20ms ping to users. The company is currently in the beta phase and plans to launch more satellites to improve internet connectivity and speed, and in the future, Starlink plans to offer up to 300Mb/s download speed.
Every buyer will get a kit from Starlink, which has to be installed in a space, where there is a clear sky view. Post that, users have to download the Starlink app on either Android or an iOS device to enjoy unlimited high-speed internet with a monthly fixed charge.
Pre-Order Starlink
You can now pre-order Starlink for just $99, which you can pay using a credit or debit card. If you are an iPhone user, you can also make a payment using Apple Pay.
Starlink Price And Subscription Plans
As of now, Starlink (including the kit) costs $499, and the same is expected to cost around Rs. 50,000, which is a bit expensive, when compared to the regular broadband installation, which usually costs less than Rs. 5,000. On top of that, there is expected to be a monthly cost of $99, which is likely to cost around Rs. 5,000. This looks like a fairly expensive plan, especially when compared to the plans offered by JioFiber.
Starlink will be an excellent product, for those, who live in a semi-urban area or even in villages, where, there will be no broadband network. However, do note that it might take a few more years for the official launch of Starlink in India.
