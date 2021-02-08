Elon Musk Tweets About DogeCoin Again: DogeCoin Value Doubled In A Day News oi-Vivek

Amidst the global pandemic, there is a huge surge in the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, where it's likely to hit Rs. 30,000,00 mark soon. If you plan on investing in a cryptocurrency, then, there are also other options like DogeCoin, which has been picking up a lot of steam recently, especially after Elon Musk's tweet.

Given the fact that Elon Musk is among the richest people on earth, people take even his financial jokes seriously, thus the rise in DogeCoin's price. If you haven't jumped the Cryptocurrency bandwagon yet, then DogeCoin looks like the right entry-point.

What Did Elon Musk Tweet?

Elon Musk has made a series of tweets regarding the DogeCoin, which has increased its price exponentially. According to one of the latest tweets, Elon has said that people have spoken that DogeCoin is the future of earth currency. Where, 71.3 percent of people out of 2,432,725 have voted for DogeCoin to the moon, while the rest have voted for all other crypto combined.

He has also tweeted another video named Ð is for Ðogecoin! Instructional video, which has started to trend online. And another tweet saying saying "who let the Doge out" reminiscent of the famous song who let the dogs out.

The future currency of Earth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

Should You Invest In DogeCoin?

We aren't a financial institution to make a suggestion on whether you should invest in a cryptocurrency. Given the current trend, the price of DogeCoin is going up with each passing day. The price of one DogeCoin on February 6th was around Rs. 3, while the price has now increased (February 8) to Rs. 6, which explains the exponential growth of the DogeCoin.

Even if you don't want to buy DogeCoin, you can also mine it using various methods. However, to do so, you need multiple computers with high-end graphics. Make sure to consult a professional before making any financial decisions, including investing in DogeCoin.

