Everything you should know about Nokia and Netplus deal

The upgraded network will allow Netplus subscribers to enjoy new ultra-broadband such as IPTV and quad-play services.

In order to meet the superior quality of broadband services, Netplus, the broadband arm of Fastway Media, will deploy Nokia's Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) technology.

Nokia's GPON technology will be rolled out across the country with initial deployments starting in the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

"We have been the front-runners in delivering high-speed broadband services across 135 cities in 6 states, and we intend to give our users seamless experience who can now enjoy high-speed uninterrupted premium video content with high definition video streaming, mobile gaming and much more. We are confident that Nokia's field-proven products and solutions will enable us to enhance the overall quality of our services and will also empower Netplus Broadband in delivering converged services that include hi-speed broadband, Smart Voice, and OTT and IPTV services," Prem Ojha, Chief Executive Officer, Fastway Group.

Nokia's solution allows easy integration with the existing network enabling Netplus to expand and grow their network without changing the gear.

Furthermore, this network upgradation will allow Netplus to provide world-class high-speed internet along with a host of new services including IPTV.

Vinish Bawa, Head of Emerging Business at Nokia, said: "We look forward to continuing to work with Netplus to turn their vision into reality. Like Netplus, MSOs across India are transforming their networks to respond to customer requirements. And with this project, we are now engaged with all the top MSOs in the country. This gives us a deep understanding of their unique requirements, which is reflected in the innovative products and insights we provide to help them in this transformation."

Highlights

Nokia GPON solution allows service providers to enhance speed and improve the quality of services, which helps them to improve revenue by offering new and innovative services.

Nokia Mini Optical Line Termination (OLT) helps in boosting the speed of fiber networks.

Nokia WiFi Optical Network Termination (ONT) enables MSOs to provide the best coverage in the customer's premise.