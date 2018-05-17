Nokia and Subisu to deploy fiber-to-the-home network to deliver new ultra-broadband services

Nokia and Subisu, an Internet Service Provider in Nepal, will deploy a Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) network. The network across Province 2 of Nepal to provide enhanced, reliable and quality services to their subscribers. Nokia's Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON) solutions will help Subisu expand its network and reach new customers. Once deployed, the FTTH network will enable Subisu's subscribers to enjoy new ultra-broadband applications and services.

Subisu was selected by the Nepal Telecom Authority (NTA) to build the FTTH network for eight districts in Province 2 of Nepal. Nokia's GPON fiber solution will help Subisu deliver a better customer experience and support the government's vision of providing a robust nationwide communication backbone capable of delivering ultra-broadband services to households across Nepal. The new network will enable Subisu to deliver Digital Television, IPTV, and high-speed Internet services up to 1 Gbps.

Binaya Mohan Saud, CEO at Subisu, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Nokia and believe that their technology knowhow and prowess will enable us to provide the best possible services for our subscribers. The latest technology, deployed by Nokia, will help us retain our leadership position in the market and bring down the cost of network deployment and management, which in turn will allow us to improve the efficiency of the network and lower the cost of operations."

Vinish Bawa, head of the emerging business customer team for Nokia India, said: "We are excited to work with Subisu to help them in their vision to provide better, stable and efficient services that can expand their customer base. It is a very prestigious project for us, and we look forward to executing Subisu's vision of providing affordable, reliable, high speed fixed broadband services across the country."

Overview of the solution to be deployed:

Nokia 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX will help Subisu in addressing mass-market fiber deployments

Nokia 7368 ONT

Nokia Professional Services will be used for the timely and efficient completion of the project

Besides, HMD Global has also introduced the Nokia X6 smartphone. This is the first Android smartphone to announced in the Nokia X series in China as assured. The smartphone sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process.

The base variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space while the mid variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. All these variants support expandable storage space up to 256GB.