Excitel Extends Validity Of Work From Home Plans

After launching plans for its customers during a lockdown, internet service provider Excitel has announced the extension of plans. The plans are specially designed for its customers who are working from home.

Excitel Work From Home Plans: Details

The extended work from plans will be available to customers in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities. Under the extension, the first plan which is known as Excitel Fiber, offers unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed. This plan is valid for two months and will be available at Rs. 471.

The second plan in that list is priced at Rs. 2,999, which offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed in India. This plan is known as Excitel Reeltime, while Excitel Fiber also provides unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed for four months.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 4,299 which offers unlimited data for nine months a 100 Mbps speed. This plan is valid for nine months. The company is offering another plan with Rs. 4,999, which ships 300 Mbps speed for unlimited data. This plan is valid for nine months.

This is the second time that the company has announced the free services. Meanwhile, the company is planning to expand its reach to 100 cities. Currently, the company is offering its services in only eight cities such as Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and more. "And our services are fiber-based and absolutely affordable for the common resident of Bharat," Vivek Raina, CEO, and Co-Founder, Excitel.

Notably, these plans are not offering any special benefits like JioFiber, ACT Fibernet, and Airtel Xstream. The Jiofiber is offering six plans, where it is offering access to Jio apps and a free set-top box, while Airtel has joined hands with OTT platforms such as Amazon and ZEE5 subscription. These companies are also offering unlimited calling benefits to their customers.

