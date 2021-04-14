Excitel Plans To Expand Its Reach To 50 Cities By End Of 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Excitel is trying really hard to cope with the ongoing competition in the sector. The internet service provider has launched dozens of affordable packs along with unlimited calling offers to attract users to its platform. Besides, the company is expanding its reach to other locations and now offers its services in 28 cities in the country.

The company has added Padrauna, Akbarpur, Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, Mangalore, Karnataka, Nizamabad, Khammam in Telangana; Rawatsar in Rajasthan, Kakinada, Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Farrukhabad. In addition, the company is planning to more cities in the coming days.

The company is also planning to add more cities in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3. "Excitel is now present in 28 cities and offers plans at affordable rates to towns like Nizamabad, Khammam, Rawatsar, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Farrukhabad, Padrauna, Akbarpur and Sonbhadra, and Mangalore," Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said. Further, Excitel said it plans to expand its reach to 50 cities by the end of this year. Raina added that it also offers OTT benefits with its packs.

Excitel New Plans In India

Notably, the company has launched new broadband plans in the country. The internet plan offers 300 Mbps speed under Rs. 500. These plans are valid for one month, three months, four months, six months, nine months, and annual plans. Apart from that, the company start offers OTT benefits with three months' plans. These plans ships 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed for Rs. 1,695, Rs 1,914, and Rs. 2,256 respectively.

In addition, the company announced a plan of Rs. 752, where users get ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo access for Rs. 1,100. This plan is available in all cities, where Excitel offers its services. Let's talk about its newly launched monthly plans, which start from Rs. 699 and go up to Rs. 999. However, for four months' plan users have to pay Rs. 2,032 and Rs. 2,544. For six-month plans, users have to shell out Rs. 2,940 and Rs. 3,600. Then, there is a nine-month pack, where users have to pay Rs. 3,816 and Rs. 4,707.

