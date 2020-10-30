Excitel Plans To Offer Its Internet Services In 50 New Cities News oi-Priyanka Dua

Internet service provider Excitel has come up with a new offer to increase its subscriber base in the country. The company has announced the launch of the sale offer on its internet plans for the festive season. Besides, the company has launched new plans between 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps speed.

These newly launched plans are available for one month, three months, four months, semi-annual, nine months, and annual packs. These plans are already live in all 12 cities, where the company is offering its services.

"With an explosion of smart devices, rising Internet penetration, and the advent of bandwidth-intensive graphical/video content and apps, ISPs and telcos will have to offer abundant usage at affordable prices to consumers in order to propel the growth of Broadband," Vivek Raina, Excitel CEO.

Excitel New Plans: Details

The new plans are available between Rs. 399 and Rs. 999 and will be available for one month, three months, semi-annual, nine months, and annual packs. Let's talk about the plans, the first plans of Rs. 399 is offering a 100 Mbps plan, while Rs. 849 ships 200 Mbps speed, and Rs. 999 pack is offering 300 Mbps speed. On the other hand, the three months' pack will be priced at Rs. 565, Rs. 635, and Rs. 752, respectively.

Excitel Plans To Expands Its Broadband Plans Reach

Apart from these announcements, the company highlighted that it plans to launch its services in 50 cities. Currently, it is offering its services in only 12 cities, such as Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Delhi-NCR region, and Hyderabad.

