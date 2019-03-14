Firefox Send lets users share files up to 2.5GB for free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Firefox Send launched alongside Firefox Lite can work with any browser.

Mozilla announced the Firefox Lite browser on Wednesday at an event. Alongside this internet browser, it also came up with a new service called Firefox Send. Well, this is a file transfer service as its name indicates. As per the announcement, the company claims that users can transfer encrypted files absolutely for free.

It is a result of the Firefox Send Test Pilot experiment, which was conducted by the company on send.firefox.com. It has been clarified that users can transfer files to their family and friends using Firefox Send irrespective of the web browser that they use. This makes it clear that this service is not restricted only for the Mozilla Firefox users.

Firefox Send file transfer service

Besides this, Mozilla announced that it will launch the beta version of this file transfer service for Android sometime later this week. The blog post for the Firefox Send service shows examples of scenarios where this service will be useful.

It will let users limit the actual availability of files that have been shared depending on the link expiry date and number of file downloads with the help of a password but this is optional.

Notably, users can set their shared files either for limited access to one-time access. As per the company, even users who do not have a Firefox account can share files up to 1GB. On the other hand, users with a Firefox account can send files up to 2.5GB. This service will be easy to use to both send and receive files. One of the interesting aspects is that Firefox Send will send a file download link to the users to make the content accessible.

Besides these benefits, the data that is shared via this file transfer service is completely private and users can share even confidential files without any concerns regarding security and privacy.