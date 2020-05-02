ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart, Amazon Finally Get Huge Relief Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown In India

    By
    |

    Lockdown 3.0 is scheduled to begin from May 4th, where the Government of India has officially extended the lockdown until May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Unlike the first two rounds, the government has now given more freedom to people, where e-commerce players can finally deliver non-essential goods to select locations across the country.

    Flipkart, Amazon Finally Get Huge Relief Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

     

    The country has been divided into three distinguishable categories (district wise) and they are being called as red, yellow, and green. People residing in green zones will enjoy more freedom, whereas the people from the yellow zone does have a bit more restrictions and conditions for those who are living in red zones will be almost similar to the first two iterations of lockdown.

    This means, e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart can finally start delivering non-essential goods like smartphones, accessories, televisions, and other electronic items to green and yellow zone and red zone people have to wait for few more weeks to get this perk.

    These new guidelines will be applicable from 4th May and several e-commerce players have already started to take pre-orders, as the delivery will begin from day one. Most of the tier one cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai are in the red zone where e-commerce players can only deliver essential items related to food and sanitization.

    It Is Good For Economy

    Though devices like smartphones are considered a non-essential commodity, it is something that we use every day and at this time frame, one needs a smartphone or at least a basic phone to get in touch with the outside world to learn more about the recent happenings. This also means people like delivery boys will also start earning more.

    On the same line, smartphone brands will also start to launch newer smartphone models via online launch events. And some of the newly launched phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro or even the Apple iPhone SE 2020 will finally available for purchase. As of now, there is no clear indication if the offline vendors will also be allowed to open stores and sell non-essential products in the green and yellow zone. Are you planning to buy any non-essential products? If yes, what is the one item that you are looking forward to?

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X