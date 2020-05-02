Flipkart, Amazon Finally Get Huge Relief Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown In India News oi-Vivek

Lockdown 3.0 is scheduled to begin from May 4th, where the Government of India has officially extended the lockdown until May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Unlike the first two rounds, the government has now given more freedom to people, where e-commerce players can finally deliver non-essential goods to select locations across the country.

The country has been divided into three distinguishable categories (district wise) and they are being called as red, yellow, and green. People residing in green zones will enjoy more freedom, whereas the people from the yellow zone does have a bit more restrictions and conditions for those who are living in red zones will be almost similar to the first two iterations of lockdown.

This means, e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart can finally start delivering non-essential goods like smartphones, accessories, televisions, and other electronic items to green and yellow zone and red zone people have to wait for few more weeks to get this perk.

These new guidelines will be applicable from 4th May and several e-commerce players have already started to take pre-orders, as the delivery will begin from day one. Most of the tier one cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai are in the red zone where e-commerce players can only deliver essential items related to food and sanitization.

It Is Good For Economy

Though devices like smartphones are considered a non-essential commodity, it is something that we use every day and at this time frame, one needs a smartphone or at least a basic phone to get in touch with the outside world to learn more about the recent happenings. This also means people like delivery boys will also start earning more.

On the same line, smartphone brands will also start to launch newer smartphone models via online launch events. And some of the newly launched phones like the OnePlus 8 Pro or even the Apple iPhone SE 2020 will finally available for purchase. As of now, there is no clear indication if the offline vendors will also be allowed to open stores and sell non-essential products in the green and yellow zone. Are you planning to buy any non-essential products? If yes, what is the one item that you are looking forward to?

