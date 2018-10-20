Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale to start on October 24

Within a few days of hosting the Big Billion Days sale for this festive season, Flipkart has announced that it will host the second round of sale next week. This sale will be called Festive Dhamaka Days sale. It will kickstart on October 24 and go on until October 27.

During the four-day sale, the online retailer will provide a slew offers, discounts and deals on a wide range of product categories. As the online marketplace achieved a record sale in the smartphone segment in the previous sale, this time also we can expect a good number of sales. Amazon India also announced that it will host the second Great Indian Festival sale from October 24 to October 28.

Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale

Unlike the Big Billion Days sale, the upcoming sale will open up all the categories on the first day itself. The Flipkart Plus members can avail early access to the sale from October 23 starting from 9 PM. Notably, Flipkart Plus is a loyalty program offering free priority shipping, reward points, priority customer care and more.

Offers and discounts to avail

During the four days of sale, Flipkart will offer instant discount and cashback on using an Axis Bank debit or credit card for the payment. There are EMI options on using select debit cards, no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards and major credit cards and cashback for the PhonePe users.

The online retailer claims that it will offer attractive deals and discounts on smartphones. Buyers will get complete protection plans, guaranteed buyback options and exchange offers. Notably, this sale will be highly beneficial for those who missed out on the Big Billion Days sale that was concluded on October 14.

In addition to smartphones, the buyers will get up to 70% discount on appliances and TVs. On the whole, there are over 38,000 products from 500 bands in this category. There will be bundled exchange and no cost EMI payment options as well. The buyers will get up to 80% discount on more than 3 crore products in the electronics category. It will also list its own products such as electronics, appliances and more on discount during this upcoming sale.