Another Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts on October 24

Amazon just hosted the Great Indian Festival sale from October 10 to October 15 and smashed the records in terms of online sales. Now, the online retailer is all set to host another festive season sale in the country from October 24 to October 28. This second festive season sale will offer attractive discounts, cashbacks, offers and no cost EMI payment options.

Notably, this announcement from Amazon has come soon after its arc rival Flipkart announced that it will host the Festive Dhamaka Days sale in the country. And, it has been announced that the Great Indian Amazon sale will debut from the midnight of October 24 and go on until 11:59 PM on October 28.

Amazon Great India Sale offers

During the upcoming sale, buyers can get smartphones, TVs, consumer electronics, and large appliances on discount. The Redmi 6A flash sale will happen on all the days of the sale at 12 PM, Fire TV Stick and the 3rd-generation Echo speakers will go on sale with discount. Also, there will be Kindle ebooks starting Rs. 19 and Kindle Unlimited subscription priced at Rs. 1,499.

The Alexa-powered devices will be available at up to 70% discount. There will be new speakers and headphones with Alexa support during the sale. And, TV buyers can get up to 60% off. Besides this, there will be offers on other product categories such as fashion, home and kitchen and more.

Partner offers

In addition to the discount provided by Amazon, there will be partner offers as well from banks, digital wallets and others. Customers using ICICI and Citibank cards will avail up to 10% cashback. Those who top up their Amazon Pay balance with Rs. 5,000 will get Rs. 250 cashback. There will be no cost EMI on select bank credit and debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card.

And, there will be cashback up to Rs. 2,000 from merchant partners such as Freshmenu, MakeMyTrip, Swiggy and Eazydinner on using the Amazon app and paying through any online payment option.