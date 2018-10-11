Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Grab 26% discount on Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds

Amazon Great India Festival sale is live and we already have seen a huge number of products which are receiving price cuts and other offers as a part of the sale. To mark the festive season the e-commerce giant is offering some eye-grabbing deals on a wide range of products. And if you are looking for a great pair of earbuds, then the company has an exciting offer for you in store.

As a part of the ongoing Great India Festival sale, the company is offering Jabra Elite 65t headphones at a discounted price. The Jabra Elite 65t is among one of the best wireless headphones which provide a premium audio quality at its price segment and also saves us from the hassle of wires.

The Jabra Elite 65t was first introduced in India back in June 2018 which means that the earbuds are not dated. The wireless earbuds came with an original price tag of Rs 13,499 which was later reduced to Rs 12,499. Now, as a part of the Great Indian Festival sale, you can grab a pair of brand new Jabra Elite 65t earbuds f0r just Rs 9,999. This means that you get to save Rs 3,500 on the purchase of this premium quality wireless earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 65t is a truly wireless earphone and there is no wire which is connecting the left and right of the earbuds. The wireless design which these earbuds feature is similar to that of the Apple Airpods or the Samsung Gear Icon X.

As for the features, the Jabra Elite 65t also allows you to access a digital voice assistant which you would like to use. You get to chose between Google Assistant, Siri and Amazon Alexa with which you can operate your device. So if you are looking for a premium quality wireless earbuds then this is the perfect deal for you.

In addition to this, the Jabra Elite 65t supports Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a charging case. The wireless earbuds can last for 5 hours with a single charge. The charging case has an extra backup of 10 hours which means you can use the headphones for 15 hours.