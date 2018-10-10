Flipkart and Amazon offer upto 40 Percent off on Oneplus 6, iPhone X, Galaxy S9 and more

Flipkart and Amazon are not leaving any chance where a user won't be satisfied with their amazing deals on some devices and other products. With the onset of Big Billion day and Great Indian festival sales, the consumers are getting increasingly involved on these shopping platforms. One of the prime reason is availability of premium smartphones with up to 40% off.

Flipkart comes with several other offers like no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, much better exchange offers on these devices and under a special price you can get extra better amount as a discount. Other attractive deals are you get extra good amount off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards with minimum cart value of Rs. 4999 get maximum discount of Rs. 2500 per card.

You also get brand warranty of 1 Year available for mobile and 6 months for accessories. Amazon users too can avail few devices under great offers like 10% instant discount on SBI card with no cost EMI option at better EMI rate, amazing exchange offers, great cashback, and plenty more. You also get total damage protection plan which starts from lower price option. Interestingly, you can also win some jaw-dropping gift packs on purchasing of such phones.