Apple to introduce high-end Airpods, Over-ear headphones and more in 2019: Report

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant has recently been investing in the audio accessories and a number of products are expected to be introduced by the company soon. Most of the users must have heard about the 2018 Apple Airpods which comes enabled with voice-activated Siri, along with high-end, over-ear headphones with "all-new" design. Now, some reports are hinting that these devices by Apple could be released in 2019 along with a new speaker.

According to some reports, it seems that Apple is working towards releasing high-end Airpods, studio-quality-over-the-ear headphones along with a new HomePod smart speaker next year i.e 2019. It is expected that the new AirPods will come along with features such as noise cancellation and water resistivity.

Apple is also looking forward to increasing the distance at which the AirPods can function away from an Apple device be it an iPhone or iPad. Also, the company is also planning to release high-end, over-the-ear headphones in 2019 which would be competing with the audio accessories from the brands like Sennheiser and Bose. The new headphones will be priced higher as compared to the Apple's Beat lineup, which the Cupertino giant had acquired for $3 billion back in 2014.

Keeping the fact in mind the fact that the original HomePod were not that successful in terms of sales, Apple is now working towards releasing a new version of HomePod for the users which is expected to be available for users by next year. This will also allow the company to switch its production away from the Inventec for the new model. As per some reports, Inventec executives had met with Apple executives in California recently to discuss the future HomePod orders, however, a final decision is not made yet whether Inventec will receive the order for new HomePod or not. Inventec, however, has said that it will try its best for securing the new orders.

Also, it is also being speculated that a wireless charging case could be released for the AirPods which will also be compatible with the company's AirPower wireless charger. The AirPower charger will utilize multiple charging sensors in order to charge up to three devices together and will have a custom Apple chip running on the basic version of iOS.