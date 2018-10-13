ENGLISH

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Grab up to 50% discount on these earphones

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on Skullcandy Smokin’ Buds 2, Soundmaic E10C, and JBL C100SI.

    Amazon Great India festival is in full swing and the e-commerce giant is offering some hard to miss deals on a wide range of products across all categories. A variety of smartphones and other consumer electronics products are also receiving price cuts as a part of the sale. And if you are in the market to grab a pair of brand new earphones then this is the perfect time to grab one.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Grab up to 50% off on earphones

    As a part of the Great Indian Festival sale the company is offering lucrative discounts and offers on both wired as well as wireless earphones. You can grab up to 50 percent discount on some of the earphones, so without any further delay let's get on to the list and see what all offers do the e-commerce giant has in store for us:

    JBL C100SI earphones:

    This is a pair of budget-category earphone which produces rich sound output and is apt for users who are looking to buy an earphone with powerful bass at a low price point. The JBL C100SI earphones have an original price tag of Rs 1,299 but are generally available for sale at Rs 799. However, Amazon is offering a discount of flat 64 percent over its original price tag and following the discount you can grab this earphone for just Rs 549. The earphones come with an inline mic and have a one-button universal control using which you can perform various functions such as manage your music playback and answer or reject calls.

    Soundmaic E10C earphones:

    This is a mid-range pair of earphones which offers a good build quality and produces clear sound output with decent bass. The earphone is made up of breaded cable and has metal ear cups and buttons which makes them rugged and durable. You also get the volume control option on the earphones which makes it easy to change the tracks without the need of taking out the smartphone.

    As for the pricing, the Soundmagic E10C comes with an original price tag of Rs 3,199 and are generally available around Rs 1,699. However, as a part of the sale, these earphones are receiving a discount of 56 percent which further lowers the price of the earphones to Rs 1,399.

     

    Skullcandy Smokin’ Buds 2:

    The Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 are generally available in the market with a price tag of Rs 1,999. As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can avail a discount of 50 percent on the purchase of this earphone. Following the 50 percent discount, you can grab a brand new pair of this headphone for just Rs 999.

    The Smokin' Buds 2 also has an inline mic which can be used to answer calls and also control music playback. The earphone produces impressive audio quality and offers a punchy bass.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
