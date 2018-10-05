Nokia unveils Pro Wireless Earphones and True Wireless Earbuds starting at Rs 5,800

HMD Global has recently launched the highly anticipated Nokia 7.1 in India. Along with the Nokia 7.1, the company has also announced the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones and the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds for the masses. The Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones come with a price tag of 69 euros (Rs 5,843 approx), whereas, the Nokia True Earbuds comes with a price tag of 129 euros (roughly around Rs 10,924).

Let's have a look at the features and specs offered by both the devices:

Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones:

In terms of design, the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones comes with a neckband design with magnetic earbuds. The magnetic earbuds will make sure that the earphones stay intact around the neck without falling off. Interestingly the magnetic earbuds come with a feature where users can play/pause music playback and answer or reject calls while they are clipped together or are separated.

The Pro Wireless Earphones features a sweat and splash-proof design. You also get a vibration alert functionality for notifications. The earphones can be connected with up to two devices simultaneously with Bluetooth 4.2 and have a support for Qualcomm aptX audio technology. Besides, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones can also be controlled using voice commands with an AI assistant, however, this feature is not supported on iOS devices.

Nokia True Wireless Earbuds:

Similar to the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones, the True Wireless Earbuds also features a sweat and splash resistant design. The IPX4 rated earphones can provide up to 3.5 hours of playback and 4 hours of talk time with a single charge. The earbuds can be connected with the smartphones with Bluetooth 5.0 without the need of app in order to control them.

The earbuds feature a spring release mechanism if in case you need to take out the earbuds. The True Wireless Earbuds comes with a charging case which can be connected using a Type-C cable.

As for the availability, both the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones are up for pre-order and will be available for select European regions starting November. It is not immediately clear as to when these devices will make their way in India, however, we will keep you posted on the same.