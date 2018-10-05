ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia unveils Pro Wireless Earphones and True Wireless Earbuds starting at Rs 5,800

The Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones come with a price tag of 69 euros (Rs 5,843 approx), whereas, the Nokia True Earbuds comes with a price tag of 129 euros (roughly around Rs 10,924).

By

Related Articles

    HMD Global has recently launched the highly anticipated Nokia 7.1 in India. Along with the Nokia 7.1, the company has also announced the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones and the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds for the masses. The Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones come with a price tag of 69 euros (Rs 5,843 approx), whereas, the Nokia True Earbuds comes with a price tag of 129 euros (roughly around Rs 10,924).

    Nokia unveils Pro Wireless Earphones and True Wireless Earbuds

    Let's have a look at the features and specs offered by both the devices:

    Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones:

    In terms of design, the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones comes with a neckband design with magnetic earbuds. The magnetic earbuds will make sure that the earphones stay intact around the neck without falling off. Interestingly the magnetic earbuds come with a feature where users can play/pause music playback and answer or reject calls while they are clipped together or are separated.

    The Pro Wireless Earphones features a sweat and splash-proof design. You also get a vibration alert functionality for notifications. The earphones can be connected with up to two devices simultaneously with Bluetooth 4.2 and have a support for Qualcomm aptX audio technology. Besides, the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones can also be controlled using voice commands with an AI assistant, however, this feature is not supported on iOS devices.

    Nokia True Wireless Earbuds:

    Similar to the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones, the True Wireless Earbuds also features a sweat and splash resistant design. The IPX4 rated earphones can provide up to 3.5 hours of playback and 4 hours of talk time with a single charge. The earbuds can be connected with the smartphones with Bluetooth 5.0 without the need of app in order to control them.

    The earbuds feature a spring release mechanism if in case you need to take out the earbuds. The True Wireless Earbuds comes with a charging case which can be connected using a Type-C cable.

    Nokia unveils Pro Wireless Earphones and True Wireless Earbuds

    As for the availability, both the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds and the Nokia Pro Wireless earphones are up for pre-order and will be available for select European regions starting November. It is not immediately clear as to when these devices will make their way in India, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue