Nokia 5.1 Plus up for grabs for the first time in India at 12 PM: Price, specs and offers

HMD Globals has recently launched its budget smartphone Nokia 5.1 Plus globally and finally, the smartphone is going for its first sale in India. The sale will kick off at 12 pm IST on e-commerce site Flipkart and Nokia's online store. The smartphone is an Android One powered by phone which means it will get the quicker software and receive Android Pie soon. The smartphone will directly go up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y2, Moto G6, and Honor 9N.

Nokia 5.1 Plus price and launch offers

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in India with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The budget smartphone will be available in Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue colour options. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Nokia online store at 12 pm today.

As a part of launch offer the Nokia 5.1 Plus buyers with Airtel prepaid connection will receive an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 and additional 240GB of data on recharge of following plans Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specs

The Nokia 5.1 Plus flaunts a 5.86-inch HD+ display with the resolution of 720x1520 pixels and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and PDAF autofocus, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the Nokia 5.1 Plus houses an 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. When it comes to sensors then the phone supports an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is fueled by a 3060mAh battery and runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo. The fingerprint scanner is also placed on the rear panel of the phone.